Phoronix Is Now On The Open-Source-Friendly Liberapay

Recent reader requests have come in about having a tipping/donation option that is more FOSS-friendly than PayPal. In particular, requests for Liberapay.
Liberapay is a non-profit payment service based in the EU and is open-source software. For those of you that have requested support to be able to tip Phoronix on Liberapay, you are now able to do so.
There is now Phoronix on Liberapay while we continue to support PayPal for tips and the default payment means for Phoronix Premium, etc.
Pay-per-impression advertisements is the primary revenue source for Phoronix.com and the only way that this site can continue producing new content each and every day. While Phoronix Premium helps offset that for those who prefer an ad-free site, viewing multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback/requests to me, etc.
Thanks for being a Phoronix reader that doesn't enable ad-block when viewing this site, subscribing to Phoronix Premium, and/or tipping via PayPal or now Liberapay.
