Phoronix Is Now 16 Years Old, Phoronix Test Suite Turns 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 5 June 2020 at 01:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Today marks sixteen years since I started Phoronix.com for Linux hardware reviews as well as twelve years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0.

It's been a wild ride with all of the hardware advancements and innovations over the past sixteen years but beyond the hardware side, how far the Linux software stack has come from the Linux kernel providing generally great support at-launch for new hardware, open-source GPU drivers being a widespread reality, desktop Linux distributions being far more polished, etc. Back in 2004 it was often a pain getting different peripherals working under Linux, graphics card drivers were notorious especially for ATI, and hardware vendors were much more apprehensive about Linux compared to now where Linux is dominating the cloud, machine learning workloads and other fields being predominantly run on Linux, self driving vehicles and other innovative hardware running on Linux, and even Microsoft embracing Linux/open-source in varying areas.

It's not all joyful though with the consistent 100+ hour work weeks to bring you the wide-range of Phoronix content and keeping all of the benchmarking and open-source benchmark development going, especially in more recent years with ad-block usage really hurting operations. This year has been especially difficult as a result of the COVID-19 situation driving down ad rates. But alas sixteen years later I am still here delivering new Phoronix content day in and day out.

If you would like to show your support this Phoronix birthday you can join Phoronix Premium. This week for the Phoronix 16th birthday is a heavily discounted Phoronix Premium birthday special. Hit up that article for all of the details if you would like to show your support for seeing Phoronix strong in its seventeenth year.

Cheers and stay tuned for more interesting Linux benchmarks in marking sixteen years.
2 Comments
