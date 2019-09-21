The Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest 2019 Deal - Support Linux/Open-Source Benchmarking

While sadly this is another year not out at Oktoberfest for the once annual Phoronix reader gathering/pilgrimage, there is another Phoronix Premium sale for those interested. With Oktoberfest kicking off today in Munich, here's the start of our premium sale if wishing to support our daily news and benchmarking operations while enjoying features like ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page.
Through next weekend, end of day 22 September (regardless of timezone), you can "go premium" at the Oktoberfest 2019 rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
As a reminder, Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site while still supporting our work (using ad-blockers otherwise is detrimental to all of the work invested in Phoronix), multi-page articles on a single page, notices about upcoming articles, priority feedback / honoring of test requests in trying to honor article/review requests made by premium supports, and the fact of supporting all of the work done on Phoronix over the past 15+ years. Aside from premium, impression-based ads are the main source of funding that allows Phoronix to continue.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message.
Thanks to those supporting Phoronix for over the past fifteen years with the new and original content each and every day of the year. Phoronix has published more than 29,860 original news articles and more than 4,200 original featured Linux hardware reviews / benchmark specials. Just this past week we also released Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 as the newest version of our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software that is free for anyone to use. O'zapft is!
