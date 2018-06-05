Today Marks The Phoronix 14th Birthday

It was on 5 June 2004 that I founded Phoronix.com for developing a Linux hardware review site while today also marks ten years since the public release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 for what would end up pushing forward open-source, cross-platform benchmarking.
Over the past 14 years on Phoronix has now been more than 25,200 original news articles and more than 3,800 featured articles / Linux hardware reviews, a majority of which were written by your's truly. It's also been more than five years since there was more than one day (24 hour period) without original new content on the site, regardless of holidays or other occasions.
In the ten years since the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 release, this open-source automated benchmarking software has advanced massively and is now used by practically all major ISVs and IHVs along with universities, government agencies, and all over the place for a variety of different purposes. Coming out later today is Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 as the latest major release to PTS and in fact the biggest release ever with rewritten Windows support, significantly improved BSD support, many Phoromatic improvements, and a heck of a lot more.
As part of the Phoronix 14th birthday, this week we are running a Phoronix 14th birthday special for joining the site at a discounted rate.
Here's to hopefully more years ahead of providing original Linux/open-source news, Linux hardware benchmarks, and reviews and thanks for your support over the years.
