PSA: Phoronix Amazon Links Now Work In The EU
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 4 November 2017 at 09:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
PREMIUM --
Phoronix readers wishing to click our Amazon links when shopping in the EU can now support our site.

For years we've been part of Amazon's affiliate program where by clicking our Amazon shopping link and making any resulting purchase from the site goes on to support our efforts. Obviously it's not nearly as significant by any stretch as our web advertisements or even the Phoronix Premium program, but it does help us offset hardware costs, server costs, and other associated expenses.

Many users have inquired about Amazon shopping links outside of the US. Fortunately, Amazon has now made it easier to support this. If clicking any of our existing Amazon.com shopping links, thanks to a recent addition, it should now redirect you to your local Amazon shopping page.

This should work now for Phoronix readers at least in Canada, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Any of the Amazon links should work. If wishing to click our Amazon link when making future Internet purchases, it always remains on the right hand side of the site's navigation bar near the bottom.

Thanks for your support with this very easy and passive way to support all of the Phoronix articles and benchmarking you find on the site 365 days per year. If you run into any issues in redirecting to your local store, feel free to post in the forums.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

