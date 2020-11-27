Phoronix 2020 Black Friday Reminders
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 27 November 2020 at 03:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
Just some quick, friendly holiday reminders.

Thanks for your support over the past year (and the 16+ years) of Phoronix. Being into the holiday season, just some reminders this US holiday weekend:

- As always, regardless of any holidays you can expect new and original content each and every day. A lot of interesting content is coming up including more Apple M1 benchmarks, various PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive benchmarks, further looking at the POWER9 L1 data cache flushing mitigation, Ampere Altra benchmarks, more NVIDIA Ampere benchmarks, and much more.

- For those making any holiday purchases from Amazon this holiday shopping season, you can use our Amazon.com affiliate link when making your purchases to help support the site. Simply clicking that link before making any Amazon purchases is of great help to our continued Linux benchmarking and testing efforts.

- Through the end of November we are also running a Thanksgiving / Phoronix Premium special where you can enjoy ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. Learn more about this special.

- At the very least, to help foster a successful 2021 on Phoronix for our continued open-source news coverage, hardware reviews, and other Linux benchmarking, at the very least please do not engage any ad-blockers when viewing this web-site.

Thanks for your continued reading / support / participation in the forums and happy holidays.
