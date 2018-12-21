It's Time For The Premium 2018 Winter Sale To Show Your Linux Benchmarking Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 21 December 2018 at 06:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
PREMIUM --
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, or happy benchmark season... Regardless of whatever holidays you celebrate or not, it's time for the 2018 Christmas/Winter sale if you wish to join Phoronix Premium to help us out as we approach the 15th birthday of Phoronix.com and see a strong year ahead for Linux hardware performance testing, open-source news coverage, and more. Premium gets you ad-free access to the site, multi-page featured articles on a single page, and other benefits.

It's been years since the last 24 hour period on Phoronix.com without new content and that isn't changing this holiday season. A lot of interesting content is in the works for the days ahead including more end-of-year Linux performance comparisons, our initial Windows Server 2019 benchmarking, Linux 4.20~4.21 tests, more Linux file-system/RAID tests, fresh virtualization tests, RadeonSI OpenGL tests, Samsung 860 QVO low-cost SSD tests, and more. There are also my other usual year-end summaries and articles I've been doing now for the past fourteen years... Plus any other interesting and reasonable requests from premium readers!

So far this calendar year on Phoronix has been 3,597 original news articles and 298 featured articles/reviews... Most of which written by your's truly and continuing the ongoing average of around 10 news articles per day and about one featured article each and every day. If you enjoyed all of the Phoronix content this year, consider showing your support by joining Phoronix Premium or perhaps a PayPal tip.

Through the end of the year, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Following that I will manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the sale rates.

Phoronix.com can only continue producing new and original content through the (pay per impression) web advertisements and via premium subscriptions if you are not interested in seeing ads. At the very least please do not use any ad-blocker when viewing Phoronix. Thanks for your support and happy holidays.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Premium News
Black Friday Deal: Go Premium While Supporting Linux Hardware Reviews & Open-Source News
Phoronix Is Now On The Open-Source-Friendly Liberapay
Yes, We Like Bitcoin & Other Crypto Currencies
Show Your Love For Linux Hardware & Benchmarking This Valentine's Day
Phoronix Premium, Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Winter Shopping Reminders
Just A Few Days Left To The Phoronix Fest Deal
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes