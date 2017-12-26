A Decade Of Phoronix Article Statistics From 2007 To 2017
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 December 2017 at 05:27 PM EST. 5 Comments
This year on Phoronix there has been more than 3,700 original Linux/FLOSS news posts, benchmarks, hardware reviews and more. Here's how that compares to prior years.

With the year ending out this week, here's a look at the article statistics on Phoronix compared to prior years... For those curious and with me simply being so into numbers and benchmarks.

First up is a look at our "featured articles", mostly the in-depth benchmarks and Linux hardware reviews and other multi-page articles.


This year we'll have hit an average of at least one featured article per calendar day (a few more are still on the way this week). That's generally always been my goal for now the past nearly 14 years, simply a matter of not always hitting that based upon timing with news articles and some benchmarks/reviews taking dozens of hours per article, so this number overall hasn't fluctuated too much over the years. There is more this year than 2016 due to all the activity happening in the open-source graphics driver scene, Vulkan maturing and becoming more widely adopted, the very exciting Ryzen / Epyc / Coffee Lake CPU launches, Vega providing an interesting test target, etc.


When it comes to the shorter news articles on the site, this year will have been close to 3,400 original stories. This is slightly more than last year and the past few years. It's largely been plateaued the past few years due to time constraints with writing 99% of Phoronix content myself and generally around 10 articles per day being the peak interest level before feeling burning out. This number is also a function of the amount of interesting Linux/FLOSS desktop'ish and server/workstation happenings each day and at least that number on a yearly basis isn't slowing down. And unfortunately increasing ad-block users preventing additional contributors from working on the site as was the case years ago. The last single calendar day without any new original content on Phoronix even with weekends/holidays was back in February 2013.

