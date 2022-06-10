It's Last Call For The Phoronix 18th Birthday Premium Special

As a friendly reminder, the Phoronix 18th birthday special ends on Sunday (12 June) -- end of day, but as it's manually handled and I am not particularly picky, no worries about timezone differences or even if it goes into the early hours of Monday I'll still happily honor it.
The birthday special allows accessing Phoronix Premium for merely $25 USD per year or $140 USD for a lifetime rate to enjoy the site ad-free and multiple page featured articles on a single page.
Another historical artifact for the Phoronix 18th birthday... A Phoronix banner from long ago. Solaris... Those components behind there if memory serves me were FB-DIMM memory with Intel Clovertown CPUs, so circa 2007~2008.
See the special page if wishing to help support the site to help provide for more Linux hardware testing, open-source news coverage, and other daily original news content over the year ahead. Unfortunately, ad-blockers and the overall depressed state of the ad industry continues to pose significant challenges in the industry.