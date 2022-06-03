Premium Special To Celebrate Phoronix's 18th Birthday
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 3 June 2022 at 07:30 AM EDT. 8 Comments
This Sunday, 5 June, marks the 18th birthday for Phoronix.com since I started this website to focus on Linux hardware reviews and performance testing. To mark the occasion, there will be a Phoronix Premium special if you wish to go ad-free on the site and enjoy multi-page articles on a single page while helping to hopefully ensure a successful 19th year for Phoronix.

With the state of the ad industry (most recently due to the impacts of COVID-19 and recession concerns) paired with the unfortunate rampant use of ad-blockers and my primary focus on the "Linux desktop" / "open-source news" not being a lucrative focus for advertisers, sadly, each passing year recently of running Phoronix.com is seemingly more difficult than going a corporate path. If you wish to help in ensuring a vibrant year ahead for all the daily and original content on Phoronix.com, please do your part by not engaging any ad-blockers on this site. Or you can always join Phoronix Premium if able to financially support the site while enjoying no ads, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.


For the Phoronix 18th birthday, from today through the end of next week (12 June), is a premium special. The standard rate for Phoronix Premium is $40 USD per year or $200 USD for a lifetime membership, but for the Phoronix 18th birthday special you can go-premium for $25 USD as the annual rate or $140 USD as the life-time rate.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $140 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip or can be renewed for multiple years if desired, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.


It's that easy and your support goes a long way for continuing to be able to provide new and daily original content, especially when it comes to Linux hardware reviews and more extensive benchmark articles that take much greater time to prepare and often times related hardware expenses, electricity costs, etc. Coming up in celebrating the Phoronix 18th birthday will also be several more interesting benchmarks/reviews planned for the month of June. Thanks for your consideration and support. The Phoronix Premium page has more details on the benefits of this program to help support the site and my Linux testing/performance efforts.
