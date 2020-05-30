Phoronix Turns 16 Years Old Next Week, So Here's A Special To Celebrate

Next week on 5 June already marks sixteen years since I started Phoronix.com as well as twelve years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0!
Over the past sixteen years on Phoronix there have been more than thirty-two thousand original news articles and more than 4,400 original Linux hardware reviews / featured benchmark articles, most of which have been written by your's truly. The last single day there was not any new, original content on Phoronix.com is all the way back in May of 2012.
In the twelve years since Phoronix Test Suite 1.0, there have been new feature releases quarterly and currently embarking on Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 development while there are more than 400 distinct Phoronix Test Suite test profiles and more than 1,500 versions/revisions to the test profiles.
While Phoronix operations have only been made more difficult in recent years due to ad-block users with being dependent upon (pay per impression) advertisements to sustain operations, this year embarking on the 16th birthday has only been made ever more difficult as a result of the coronavirus hurting the industry and depressing ad revenues. So now more than ever it's important to show your support during COVID-19 if possible if you would like to see Phoronix hit 17 years of active daily content.
Besides not using any ad-blocker while browsing this website, another meaningful way you can show your support is by joining Phoronix Premium to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits while supporting our daily news and Linux hardware testing efforts.
In marking Phoronix turning 16 years old, there's a $16 Phoronix Premium special. Now through the end of next week (end of day June 7, any timezone), you can join premium for just $16 for the annual rate or $100 USD for a lifetime subscription. That is less than half the cost of the normal rate of $35 USD for an annual subscription while the lifetime rate is normally $150.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. So to get the discounted deals of $16 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible, I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment in order to match your account.
Thanks for showing your support in any way possible and for the Phoronix birthday week will be a lot of interesting benchmarks and other coverage ahead...
