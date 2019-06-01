Phoronix Turns 15 Years Old Next Week So Here's Something Special

The 5th of June marks 15 years since the start of Phoronix.com and 11 years since the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 release, so let's celebrate!
With Phoronix marking its 15th birthday next week, I've been working on a number of interesting articles to be published over the week ahead and for the month of June for that matter.
Given the occasion, I'm also running a Phoronix Premium special if you would like to show your support as Phoronix enters its sixteenth year. Premium as a reminder allows for ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles are presented on a single page, and other benefits while supporting the continued content on the site.
Normally Phoronix Premium goes for $35 USD per year or $20~25 when we run any "sales", but for the Phoronix.com birthday I've decided to offer it at the lowest price ever... Just $15 USD for one year of Phoronix Premium! Or $100 USD for a lifetime subscription.
From now through 7 June (end of day, regardless of timezone), you can join Phoronix Premium for just $15! That equates to just four cents per day for our ~10 original news articles and reviews each and every day. Of course, you can contribute/tip more if desired or also take advantage of this sale for extending any existing premium membership.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $15 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
Thanks for your support as Phoronix embarks on its sixteenth year and a lot of interesting articles/benchmarks ahead!
