A Last Call To Celebrate Phoronix's 15th Birthday By Going Premium
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 7 June 2019 at 07:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PREMIUM --
With Phoronix having turned 15 years old this week we've been running a special on Phoronix Premium to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, among other benefits. Here's the last call for those wishing to support our Linux testing operations by going premium at a heavily discounted rate.

For the 15th birthday, Phoronix Premium is only $15 USD per year! That's the lowest-price ever with the normal rate for our ad-free, multi-page-articles-on-a-single-page service normally being $35 USD per year. There's also the option of going premium for life at $100 USD.

See this article for all the details on this week's special and how to join Phoronix Premium today. This is just the last reminder about this special that is expiring at the end of day tomorrow, 8 June (regardless of timezone).

Thanks for supporting Phoronix as we are in the 16th year now of Linux benchmarking and hardware reviews along with the 12th year of developing and freely releasing the cross-platform Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Premium News
Phoronix Turns 15 Years Old Next Week So Here's Something Special
Celebrate Valentine's Day By Going Premium To Support Linux Benchmarking
It's Time For The Premium 2018 Winter Sale To Show Your Linux Benchmarking Support
Black Friday Deal: Go Premium While Supporting Linux Hardware Reviews & Open-Source News
Phoronix Is Now On The Open-Source-Friendly Liberapay
Yes, We Like Bitcoin & Other Crypto Currencies
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine