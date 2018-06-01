Help Celebrate The 14th Birthday Of Phoronix Next Week

Next week marks the 14th birthday of the founding of Phoronix.com as well as ten years since the initial stable release of the Phoronix Test Suite (v1.0) on 5 June. There is a lot of content queued up for the days ahead and more.As is usual around the Phoronix birthday time, there is a lot of interesting benchmarks and tests coming. Among the items currently worked on are more bleeding-edge Linux I/O scheduler benchmarks, our largest ever BSD vs. Linux comparison, coming up today is a 29-way graphics card comparison on Linux with the latest drivers featuring both new and vintage GPUs, fresh macOS vs. Linux graphics benchmarks, and even tests of AMDGPU+RadeonSI on Clear Linux now that Intel has enabled the open-source Radeon graphics stack on their operating system. Plus there will be other tests to come based upon premium reader feedback.Now at nearly 14 years old, Phoronix.com has providedBeyond that, the finishing touches are being put on Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark for release next week to coincide with ten years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0-Trondheim. Among the changes in PTS 8.0 are completely rewritten Windows support that takes the Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016 support to enterprise/production-ready and is already being used by leading IHVs, much improved BSD support, easier test profile creation support, many Phoromatic improvements, and a wide variety of other enhancements. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is honestly by far the biggest PTS release ever done now in the past 10 years.



One of the original Phoronix desktop wallpapers, 14 years ago.