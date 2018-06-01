Help Celebrate The 14th Birthday Of Phoronix Next Week

Next week marks the 14th birthday of the founding of Phoronix.com as well as ten years since the initial stable release of the Phoronix Test Suite (v1.0) on 5 June. There is a lot of content queued up for the days ahead and more.
As is usual around the Phoronix birthday time, there is a lot of interesting benchmarks and tests coming. Among the items currently worked on are more bleeding-edge Linux I/O scheduler benchmarks, our largest ever BSD vs. Linux comparison, coming up today is a 29-way graphics card comparison on Linux with the latest drivers featuring both new and vintage GPUs, fresh macOS vs. Linux graphics benchmarks, and even tests of AMDGPU+RadeonSI on Clear Linux now that Intel has enabled the open-source Radeon graphics stack on their operating system. Plus there will be other tests to come based upon premium reader feedback.
Now at nearly 14 years old, Phoronix.com has provided more than 25,200 original news articles and more than 3,800 featured articles / Linux hardware reviews.
Beyond that, the finishing touches are being put on Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark for release next week to coincide with ten years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0-Trondheim. Among the changes in PTS 8.0 are completely rewritten Windows support that takes the Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016 support to enterprise/production-ready and is already being used by leading IHVs, much improved BSD support, easier test profile creation support, many Phoromatic improvements, and a wide variety of other enhancements. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is honestly by far the biggest PTS release ever done now in the past 10 years.
One of the original Phoronix desktop wallpapers, 14 years ago.
But for this to continue, we could rely upon your support -- especially now with ad rates suffering following the roll-out of EU GDPR regulations hurting the ad industry.
As our customary birthday offering, here's a birthday deal through the end of 8 June (regardless of timezone). Phoronix Premium is what gets you ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles shown on a single page, priority honoring of test requests / feedback, and other benefits.
Through the end of next Friday, 8 June, you can get Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For the Phoronix 14th birthday deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect.
If you wish to pay via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ethereum, Payments can be sent here to the equivalent amounts. After sending the payments, email [email protected] to mention your username for the desired subscription or extension to the subscription. Tips as well are happily accepted via those crypto-currencies.
Thanks for your consideration to supporting Phoronix.com as we enter its 15th year of continuous operation -- it's been more than five years since the last 24 hour period without new and original content on the site, most of which is authored by your's truly. Your premium support, tips, or at least not viewing this site with any ad-blocker are much appreciated. You can also like the content on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.
