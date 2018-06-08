Today's The Last Day To Participate In The Phoronix 14th Birthday Special
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 8 June 2018 at 04:48 AM EDT.
PREMIUM --
Just a friendly reminder that if you wish to enjoy Phoronix Premium for ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page while scoring quite a deal on it, today is the last day of the birthday special.

Tuesday marked the 14th birthday of Phoronix that you should be quite well aware of given the articles earlier this week and our several extra articles in the past few days while some more interesting tests are around the corner... Along with having marked ten years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0.

Anyhow, for the Phoronix birthday celebrations, there has been a week long Phoronix birthday special where you can upgrade to the Phoronix Premium service at a fairly significant discount. That deal ends tonight (end of day 8 June regardless of timezone, I'm quite forgiving if a few hours late), so if you want to enjoy the benefits while still helping out the site, time is running out. Thanks again for everyone's support over the past 14 years, particularly those premium members and those making tips and/or reading this site daily without the use of any ad-blockers that have otherwise been severely hampering our efforts to deliver quality daily Linux/open-source news, hardware reviews, and benchmarks.
