Phoenix RC Flight Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 March 2018 at 09:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
One of several new drivers slated for Linux 4.17 is PXRC for the Phoenix RC flight controller adapters.

This is a flight controller modeled after that's used by radio control airplanes/helicopters/drones. Phoenix RC makes a PC flight simulator and for going with that software they have this controller. While there doesn't appear to be a Linux port of the Phoenix RC software that has been around for years, with Linux 4.17 at least their RC flight controllers will now work under Linux if you want to use it as an input device for another game, etc.

Phoenix RC appears mostly popular in Europe but via eBay and other channels their controllers and Windows software are available in the US at $100+ USD.


The PXRC driver has been accepted into the Linux kernel's input subsystem "-next" branch for inclusion into Linux 4.17. This RC flight controller adapter has seven analog channels and one digital input switch. The driver adds just under 400 lines of new code to the kernel.

For both popular and rare controllers/joysticks/other-gaming-peripherals, the Linux kernel has been picking up fairly good driver support over the past number of years, but unfortunate that more vendors are not involved in the process leaving it to skilled community individuals taking on the driver writing challenges themselves.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Big DRM Pull Request For Linux 4.17: 144,461 Insertions, 38,059 Deletions
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian Finally Moves Up To Linux 4.14 Kernel
Linux Receiving ACPI "Time and Alarm Device" Driver
Linux 4.16-rc7 Kernel Released, Final Likely Next Week
Atomic Replace / Cumulative Patches Being Worked On For Linux Kernel Livepatching
Etnaviv Now Making Use Of AMDGPU DRM Scheduler, GC7000L Support Coming For Linux 4.18
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Blender 2.8 Is Going To Be Very Exciting, Requires OpenGL 3.3+