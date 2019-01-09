Firmware Vendor Phoenix Tech Joins The LVFS For Linux Firmware Updates
Last month firmware vendor AMI joined the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) while today the other big firmware vendor, Phoenix Technologies, is also backing LVFS for their OEM/ODM partners that want to distribute firmware update capsules on this RedHat-based service.

Phoenix provides the basic firmware implementation for the likes of Lenovo ThinkPads, Tuxedo Computers, and plenty of other OEM/ODM partners for motherboards. Phoenix has already been helping their partners with UEFI firmware updates on LVFS and now they will continue doing so as an official member. But it will still be up to their actual customers to want to engage with LVFS support for their products.

Red Hat's Richard Hughes announced the news today of Phoenix joining LVFS. He also hints that the last major OEM to support LVFS should be onboard in the days ahead.

The current vendor list can be found at Fwupd.org.
