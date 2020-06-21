Perl 5.32 Released With Unicode 13.0 Support, Performance Enhancements
Perl is out this weekend with Perl 5.32 as the latest version of this interpreted programming language.

Perl 5.32 introduces the isa operator to test whether a given object "is a" instance of a given class or derived class of it. Perl 5.32 also adds Unicode 13.0 support, script runs are no longer experimental, at least three security fixes, and several performance enhancements.

This release is also where Perl transitioned to being developed on GitHub.

More details on the Perl 5.32 changes via the change-log.
