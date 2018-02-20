Performance Co-Pilot Sees First Major Version Bump In Nearly A Decade

The Performance Co-Pilot open-source cross-platform monitoring/visualizing stack has reached version 4.0 as its first major version hike in almost ten years.
Performance Co-Pilot 4.0 was released this past Friday as a big step for this cross-platform monitoring software. PCP 4.0 adds metric labels as a new form of metric metadata, PMAPI code refactoring, several tool updates, and a range of other work.
The PCP 4.0 release announcement cover the major changes of this release. To learn more about Performance Co-Pilot 4.0 visit PCP.io.
