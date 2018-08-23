Patches Prep The Merging Of AMDKFD + AMDGPU Linux Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 August 2018 at 01:04 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
The plans talked about in early July for merging the AMDKFD driver into the AMDGPU DRM driver are moving ahead and out today are the initial patches working towards this merger.

AMDKFD is the graphics vendor's "Kernel Fusion Driver" with the name originating from the Fusion days and is the kernel bits needed for HSA/compute on Radeon graphics hardware.


Fusion memories... Back to the days of the E-350 APU...


AMDKFD has been a separate driver since originally it supported interfacing with the (pre-GCN) Radeon DRM driver too but these days is only focused on the AMDGPU driver for all GCN hardware driver coverage. AMDKFD is what pairs with the ROCm bits in user-space for providing a quite capable and fully open-source compute/OpenCL stack.

Due to AMDGPU being the only "consumer" now for AMDKFD, it makes sense to merge this compute/HSA code into AMDGPU itself. These patches prep for this merger into a single kernel module and take care of migrating the module parameters as well as dropping the CONFIG_HSA_AMD_MODULE support as it will always be built into AMDGPU. It's obviously too late for this merger to happen for Linux 4.19, but it's likely we could see this merger happen for Linux 5.0 as the next cycle.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Open-Sources "Rocprofiler" ROCm Profiler For GPU Hardware Perf Counters
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Update Fixes Witcher 3 Issue, Bug Fixes
AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 Released With Ubuntu 18.04.1 Support & WattMan-Like Functionality
Updated Vega 20 Open-Source Driver Patches Posted, Including PSP & PowerPlay Support
RADV Now Supports On-Demand Compilation Of Built-In Shaders
Radeon Pro WX 8200 Launches As "Best Workstation Graphics Performance Under $1,000"
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver