The Effort To Parallelize GCC With Threads Is Starting To Take Shape
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 June 2019 at 09:06 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GNU --
Back in April we wrote about a proposal for providing better parallelization within GCC itself to address use-cases such as very large source files. That effort was accepted as part of this year's Google Summer of Code and the student developer pursing this parallelization with threads has issued his first progress report.

Giuliano Belinassi is the student developer working on parallelizing GCC with threads for GSoC 2019. He has been refactoring code needed to make this effort work out and so far is on track with his planned objectives for the period.

So the short story is the project is progressing and is on track. Those wanting to learn about all of the low-level details to this compiler parallelization work can find them via this mailing list post.
