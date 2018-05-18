The Open-Source ARM Mali "Panfrost" Driver Now Supports Textures & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 May 2018 at 03:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The in-development Panfrost reverse-engineered, open-source driver for supporting ARM Mali T700 series graphics is now much more capable thanks to work carried out on their "half-way" Gallium3D driver in recent weeks.

Alyssa Rosenzweig has provided an update on the Panfrost driver progress and their very early stage Gallium3D driver. Their recent code is quite a bit of progress considering where they were one month ago with just being able to render a cube.

The latest code now has basic support for textures, multiple shaders are now supported, the stencil test is working with the Gallium driver, and there is partial support for blending.

Alyssa has blogged about the recent textures addition and other Panfrost progress here. Below is the screenshot provided by her of the latest Panfrost driver progress for the newer ARM Mali hardware on open-source 3D:

