Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Begins Working On The Mali T860 Graphics Processor

Alyssa Rossenzwig and others working on the "Panfrost" out-of-tree Gallium3D driver for ARM Mali graphics hardware have now succeeded in bringing up the newer ARM Mali T860 graphics processor on this open-source driver.
The T860 graphics processor is part of ARM's 4th Gen Midgard graphics architecture that is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0, OpenCL 1.2, and is in hardware like the Helio P10, MT6750, and Samsung Chromebook Plus with the Rockchip RK3399. The T860 support in the Panfrost driver is still a work-in-progress but can run some demos like glmark2, the shaded cat demo, and is working towards OpenGL ES 2.0 for now.
Panfrost has also been making early progress on the newer ARM Mali "Bitfrost" graphics hardware architecture too.
Those wishing to learn more about the latest on this open-source, reverse-engineered ARM Mali graphics driver effort can do so via the just-posted update at Rosenzweig.io.
