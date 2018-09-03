Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Begins Working On The Mali T860 Graphics Processor
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 September 2018 at 07:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Alyssa Rossenzwig and others working on the "Panfrost" out-of-tree Gallium3D driver for ARM Mali graphics hardware have now succeeded in bringing up the newer ARM Mali T860 graphics processor on this open-source driver.

The T860 graphics processor is part of ARM's 4th Gen Midgard graphics architecture that is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0, OpenCL 1.2, and is in hardware like the Helio P10, MT6750, and Samsung Chromebook Plus with the Rockchip RK3399. The T860 support in the Panfrost driver is still a work-in-progress but can run some demos like glmark2, the shaded cat demo, and is working towards OpenGL ES 2.0 for now.

Panfrost has also been making early progress on the newer ARM Mali "Bitfrost" graphics hardware architecture too.

Those wishing to learn more about the latest on this open-source, reverse-engineered ARM Mali graphics driver effort can do so via the just-posted update at Rosenzweig.io.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2 Should Now Be Clear For Releasing With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements
Mesa 18.2-RC5 Released With Another Two Dozen Patches
RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Now Supports OpenGL 4.5 On Mesa 18.3
Mesa 18.1.7 Released With Few Bug Fixes
RadeonSI Gets Another Handful Of OpenGL Extensions, Mirroring The PRO Driver's Behavior
Mesa 18.2-RC4 Released Due To Open Graphics Driver Bugs
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018
FreeBSD DRM Is Causing A Load Of In-Fighting This Week
KDE Picks Up New Screen Layout Switcher Plasmoid, Other Enhancements
Systemd Will Now Use RdRand Directly If The Kernel Can't Deliver Entropy