Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Now Competing With Mali's Binary Driver In Some Workloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 February 2019 at 05:50 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
While the "Panfrost" open-source, reverse-engineered Gallium3D driver for Arm's Mali Midgard/Bifrost graphics architectures were only merged to Mesa weeks ago, with a performance optimization added this weekend, the performance for this community-driven driver already makes it competitive to the official Arm binary driver at least for some OpenGL workloads.

Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig added a patch overnight to the Panfrost driver in Mesa 19.1-devel that closes much of the performance gap with the binary driver. They discovered a fast path that previously wasn't enabled for their metadata. This fast path discovered through reverse engineering is able to explain much of their previous performance shortcomings with the driver.

When enabling this fast path, which they assume is related to the GPU's tiler, the performance in tests like GLMark2 sees frame-rates going from previously around 20 FPS all the way up to being vsync capped at 60 FPS. Or in other tests with vsync disabled, the performance shoots up even higher.

Alyssa notes in the patch, "With this patch, on GLES 2.0 samples not involving FBOs, it appears performance is converging with (and sometimes surpassing) the blob."

This is quite the achievement with the Panfrost driver project still being so young. It's great the performance is getting in order. Though the driver isn't quite ready for end-users yet until they get their kernel-side bits also in order.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.1 Panfrost Driver Gets Pantrace & Pandecode Support To Help Reverse Engineering
Gallium Nine With NIR Is Now Running Most D3D9 Games "Flawlessly"
Mesa 19.0-RC5 Released As The Cycle Drags Into Overtime
Mesa 18.3.4 Brings VA-API VP9 Improvements, More Coffeelake/Icelake IDs For Intel
Freedreno Picks Up OpenGL Compute Support For Adreno A6xx Hardware
RADV Driver Gets Big Patch Series For 8-bit & 16-bit Arithmetic, 8-bit Storage
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro