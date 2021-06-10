Merged today into Mesa 21.2-devel is OpenGL ES 3.1 support being exposed for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that provides open-source Arm Mali graphics.
Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig landed more than 100 patches today for Panfrost into Mesa Git. These 100+ commits in the single merge request amount to a wide variety of OpenGL conformance fixes.
Most notable from this work though is OpenGL ES 3.1 now being exposed for Panfrost! Panfrost now joins the ranks of Intel, Nouveau NVC0, R600, RadeonSI, VirGL, V3D, Softpipe, LLVMpipe, and Zink as the Mesa drivers supporting OpenGL ES 3.1.
Details on today's patches via this MR. Alyssa did note when flipping on GLES 3.1, "We have [continuous integration], we're just a few tests away from conformance on v7, and Midgard is just a few hundred tests behind. Given the branch point isn't for another month, I think this is a good time to flip the switch."
OpenGL ES 3.1 most notably adds compute shaders, indirect draw commands, and other additions. Meanwhile OpenGL ES 3.2 is the latest upstream spec for this mobile-focused graphics API. Arm's Midgard 2nd Gen taps out at OpenGL ES 3.1 while Midgard 3rd/4th Gen and Bifrost are ultimately capable of OpenGL ES 3.2 once this open-source driver support has been wired up.
