Panfrost Lands Valhall Driver Code For Mesa 22.2

The Panfrost open-source, reverse-engineered Arm Mali driver stack so far has been focused on Midgard and Bifrost architectures but the newer Valhall graphics support is beginning to materialize. Since last year the developers involved have been working heavy on reverse engineering and bringing up Valhall. More of that Valhall driver support landed today.
The past few months have seen much work around Valhall for Panfrost as well as in-progress kernel driver support.
Merged today was panfrost: Valhall driver support. The MR by Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig explained, "This gets us emitting Valhall descriptors in the driver." This comes with nearly one thousand lines of new code.
It's good to see this Valhall support landing and will be interesting to see how far along it is by the time of Mesa 22.2 releasing next quarter.
