Panfrost Open-Source GPU Driver Continues Advancing For Mali GPUs

The Panfrost open-source, community-driven, reverse-engineered graphics driver for ARM Mali graphics processors continues panning out pretty well.
Alyssa Rosenzweig has provided an update this weekend on the state of Panfrost for open-source Mali 3D support. The developers involved have been working out some texture issues, various OpenGL / GLES issues around GLMark2, and support now for running Wayland's Weston reference compositor.
Those curious about the experimental Panfrost driver for open-source ARM Mali graphics support can find the details on Alyssa's blog. The in-progress Gallium3D driver hasn't yet been merged into mainline Mesa and is still in its early stages, but great to see more GL demos beginning to run given the prevalence of Mali graphics on different ARM SoCs.
