Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Merged Into Mesa 19.1 For Open-Source ARM Mali Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 February 2019 at 09:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
The in-development Mesa 19.1 graphics stack release due out next quarter will feature a new Gallium3D driver... The initial Panfrost driver for open-source, reverse-engineered ARM Mali graphics hardware support of newer generations.

Panfrost Gallium3D is the 3D open-source graphics driver component currently targeting ARM's Mali Midgard and Bifrost generations of graphics hardware. Midgard is from the Mali T604 through T880 while Bifrost is the G31 through the current-generation G76.

As outlined last month, this initial Panfrost driver code for mainline is quite rudimentary. There is very basic winsys integration now, initial toolchain support, etc, but the kernel-side bits have yet to be mainlined for making a nice and suitable for end-user complete working 3D driver stack. Additionally, Panfrost only tackles OpenGL and not yet any OpenCL or Vulkan that is capable by the proprietary ARM Mali drivers on recent chips.

The "stub" driver for Panfrost is just over three thousand lines of code while the Midgard shader toolchain is more than six thousand lines of code. It will be interesting to see what more of Panfrost works its way into the Mesa 19.1 release that will debut as stable around the end of May.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa Now Supports S3TC Texture Compression With sRGB Color Components
AMD Prepping Compute Shader Support For Video Compositor Rendering
Gallium3D's Mesa State Tracker Sees Shaders Ported From TGSI To NIR For Capable Drivers
Mesa 18.3.3 Released With Fixes For RadeonSI/RADV, OpenGL Driver Bugs
Virgl Gallium3D Inching Closer To OpenGL 4.4, Crosses Off ARB_query_buffer_object
Mesa 19.0-RC1 Released With FreeSync Bits, Soft FP64, Many Vulkan Improvements
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN