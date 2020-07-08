Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Midgard Multi-Sampling Support

The Panfrost Gallium3D driver providing open-source OpenGL support for Arm Mali graphics hardware now has working multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) for Arm Midgard hardware.
Alyssa Rosenzweig has merged her work on supporting multi-sampling with Midgard using this reverse-engineered Gallium3D driver. This gets the driver close to the multi-sampling requirements mandated by the OpenGL ES 3.0 specification.
These patches now in the tree for Mesa 20.2 are enough to at least get 4x MSAA running smoothly on supported Arm graphics hardware.
Besides Arm Midgard, the Panfrost Gallium3D driver has also continued making good progress this year on bringing up newer Arm Bifrost graphics with this open-source Mesa code.
