PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 June 2021 at 01:13 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Hitting mainline Mesa today for Mesa 21.2 next quarter is PanVK as the open-source Vulkan driver in development for newer Arm Mali GPUs.

Earlier this year the PanVK driver was started for this open-source Vulkan API driver part of the "Panfrost" initiative. Panfrost has only been focused on a Gallium3D OpenGL driver for Arm Mali GPUs while PanVK is bringing things up for Vulkan.

PanVK is focused on currently supporting Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost graphics processors. While the merge is exciting, the driver isn't yet conformant and missing various features and performance optimizations. In fact, the developers warn against getting your hopes too high at the moment as PanVK is under very active development and possible to break as changes land. But now with PanVK being mainline, at least it's easier for developers to contribute to this Mali Vulkan effort.

The PanVK driver structure was based on the TURNIP Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware. The initial merge this morning is some 10.7k lines of new code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa Lands Work Around Async glFlush - Should Help Workstation Performance
Pending Patches Allow Direct3D 9 "Gallium Nine" To Run Over Mesa's Zink Vulkan
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For Open-Source Arm Mali Graphics Now Has OpenGL ES 3.1
Mesa 21.2's Direct3D 12 Driver Now Allows For Easy Multi-GPU Selection
Mesa 21.1.2 Released - RadeonSI Now Disables DFSM For Vega To Fix Performance Drop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes