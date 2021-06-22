Hitting mainline Mesa today for Mesa 21.2 next quarter is PanVK as the open-source Vulkan driver in development for newer Arm Mali GPUs.
Earlier this year the PanVK driver was started for this open-source Vulkan API driver part of the "Panfrost" initiative. Panfrost has only been focused on a Gallium3D OpenGL driver for Arm Mali GPUs while PanVK is bringing things up for Vulkan.
PanVK is focused on currently supporting Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost graphics processors. While the merge is exciting, the driver isn't yet conformant and missing various features and performance optimizations. In fact, the developers warn against getting your hopes too high at the moment as PanVK is under very active development and possible to break as changes land. But now with PanVK being mainline, at least it's easier for developers to contribute to this Mali Vulkan effort.
The PanVK driver structure was based on the TURNIP Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno hardware. The initial merge this morning is some 10.7k lines of new code.
