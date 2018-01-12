PackageKit-Qt Updated With Qt5 Port, Offline Updates & Performance Improvement

The PackageKit-Qt project that provides Qt bindings for PackageKit has simultaneously released versions v0.10 and v1.0.
PackageKit-Qt 0.10 contains the new Qt5 port that is used by default while PackageKit-Qt 1.0 is to match the PackageKit 1.0.0 API.
With the last PackageKit-Qt being from September 2016, there's a lot of changes in the new release. Besides getting the Qt5 port ready, PackageKit-Qt has also completed its offline updates interface, API cleansing, and a performance improvement to parsing packaging IDs.
Those wanting to learn more about the latest PackageKit-Qt happenings can do so via this blog post or via PackageKit-Qt on GitHub.
