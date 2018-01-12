PackageKit-Qt Updated With Qt5 Port, Offline Updates & Performance Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 12 January 2018 at 10:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
QT --
The PackageKit-Qt project that provides Qt bindings for PackageKit has simultaneously released versions v0.10 and v1.0.

PackageKit-Qt 0.10 contains the new Qt5 port that is used by default while PackageKit-Qt 1.0 is to match the PackageKit 1.0.0 API.

With the last PackageKit-Qt being from September 2016, there's a lot of changes in the new release. Besides getting the Qt5 port ready, PackageKit-Qt has also completed its offline updates interface, API cleansing, and a performance improvement to parsing packaging IDs.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest PackageKit-Qt happenings can do so via this blog post or via PackageKit-Qt on GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Qt News
With Qt 6.0 Development To Heat Up, 2018 Should Be Exciting For Qt
Qt 5.10 Released Along With Qt Creator 4.5
Otter RC3 Released As The Browser Inspired By Opera 12 & Implemented Using Qt5
Qt 5.10 RC3 Released, Qt 5.10 Now Expected This Week
Qt 3D Studio 1.0 Released, Powered By NVIDIA's Open-Source Code
Qt 5.10 Release Candidate Arrives Late
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability
Google Makes Disclosure About The CPU Vulnerability Affecting Intel / AMD / ARM