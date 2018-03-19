The Open Benchmarks So Far Available For Windows 10 / Windows Server 2016

There are several dozen test profiles so far available for the new/rewritten Phoronix Test Suite port to Windows.
The past several weeks have been extremely busy as besides the usual Phoronix.com workload and the normal Linux benchmark development around the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org, a completely redone Windows version of the Phoronix Test Suite has been in the works as outlined in the article earlier this month.
The new Phoronix Test Suite for Windows continues to be worked on daily in getting PTS 8.0 in great shape for Microsoft Windows 10 x64 and Windows Server 2016. For those wondering about the current test list of benchmarks available on Windows:
windows/diskspd - Diskspd Disk windows/euler3d - Euler3D System windows/openssl - OpenSSL Processor windows/redis - Redis System pts/aobench - AOBench Processor pts/apache - Apache Benchmark System pts/bioshock-infinite - BioShock Infinite Graphics pts/blake2 - BLAKE2 Processor pts/blender - Blender System pts/blogbench - BlogBench Disk pts/build-llvm - Timed LLVM Compilation Processor pts/c-ray - C-Ray Processor pts/cachebench - CacheBench Processor pts/cinebench - Maxon Cinebench System pts/compress-7zip - 7-Zip Compression Processor pts/compress-gzip - Gzip Compression Processor pts/compress-rar - RAR Compression System pts/cpuminer-opt - Cpuminer-Opt Processor pts/crafty - Crafty Processor pts/csgo - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Graphics pts/dota2 - Dota 2 Graphics pts/ebizzy - ebizzy Processor pts/fahbench - FAHBench System pts/ffmpeg - FFmpeg Processor pts/ffte - FFTE Processor pts/fhourstones - Fhourstones Processor pts/fio - Flexible IO Tester Disk pts/git - Git System pts/go-benchmark - Go Benchmarks Processor pts/gputest - GpuTest Graphics pts/graphics-magick - GraphicsMagick Processor pts/iozone - IOzone Disk pts/iperf - iPerf Network pts/j2dbench - Java 2D Microbenchmark Graphics pts/java-scimark2 - Java SciMark Processor pts/john-the-ripper - John The Ripper Processor pts/luxmark - LuxMark System pts/mafft - Timed MAFFT Alignment Processor pts/minion - Minion Processor pts/netperf - Netperf Network pts/nginx - NGINX Benchmark System pts/openarena - OpenArena Graphics pts/paraview - ParaView Graphics pts/perl-benchmark - Perl Benchmarks Processor pts/pgbench - PostgreSQL pgbench System pts/phpbench - PHPBench System pts/primesieve - Primesieve Processor pts/pts-self-test - Phoronix Test Suite Self Test System pts/pybench - PyBench System pts/rbenchmark - R Benchmark Processor pts/scimark2 - SciMark Processor pts/sqlite - SQLite Disk pts/sunflow - Sunflow Rendering System System pts/supertuxkart - SuperTuxKart Graphics pts/tjbench - libjpeg-turbo tjbench System pts/unigine-heaven - Unigine Heaven Graphics pts/unigine-sanctuary - Unigine Sanctuary Graphics pts/unigine-super - Unigine Superposition Graphics pts/unigine-tropics - Unigine Tropics Graphics pts/unigine-valley - Unigine Valley Graphics pts/unpack-linux - Unpacking The Linux Kernel Disk pts/urbanterror - Urban Terror Graphics pts/x264 - x264 Processor pts/xonotic - Xonotic Graphics pts/y-cruncher - Y-Cruncher Processor system/darktable - Darktable System system/ethminer - Ethereum Ethminer System system/gimp - GIMP System
If you want to try out the new Phoronix Test Suite on Windows, currently you need to be using Phoronix-Test-Suite from Git. Most of the Windows bits should be settled by the end of the month. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark will be officially released next quarter. More details soon.
