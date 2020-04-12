Continuing To Improve The Benchmark Result Viewer

The benchmark result viewer has some more improvements that should be of interest to many for digging into more performance details especially between processors and systems.The Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Milestone 3 release is out this morning with more work on the benchmark result viewer. Ultimately this will carry over to OpenBenchmarking.org and when viewing the graphs within Phoronix articles. In particular some of the new performance-per-core/thread/clock metrics may begin appearing soon in all graphs for premium supporters along with other features being explored.When the result viewer determines there are CPUs being compared in a given result file, it will now show several extra graphs for each benchmark result in a tabbed interface. This makes it trivial to now look at the performance per core, thread, or clock for any benchmark with just the click of a tab. When there are varying numbers of memory channels detected, that too is displayed for looking at the impact of the different memory channel configurations on a given test.

Of course, it's all done in a fully-automated manner and thus very convenient both for those running the benchmarks and those consuming the data.

Some related work in this area will be coming up in forthcoming releases.

There are also a number of other result analysis options now exposed within the result viewer.