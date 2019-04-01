While we have endless passion and fun for Linux (and BSD) benchmarking, with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 being released there are yet more improvements for our open-source, automated and repeatable benchmarking on Microsoft Windows.Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 is bringing various software/hardware detection improvements to the native Windows support and all-around continues being production-ready. There are also some fixes/improvements should you want to run the Phoronix Test Suite on older Windows releases including 8.1 or 7, which ended up being some easy tweaks to make for extending the coverage. All-around, Phoronix Test Suite on Windows continues to be in great shape and running well. More details on Phoronix Test Suite for Windows can be found via the documentation While not particularly bound to Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 thanks to OpenBenchmarking.org allowing new/updated tests/suites to be distributed separate to Phoronix Test Suite releases, recently there have also been a number of new Windows test profiles. In fact, a number of Windows-only test profiles becoming available (granted, they can also be run through Wine).

To complement the many open-source, cross-platform benchmarks long available via the Phoronix Test Suite, a number of the popular Windows-only benchmarks used by other tech sites have now been added to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org. This does include some programs/benchmarks that do require a commercial license for activation before you can run the program, of course, with the Phoronix Test Suite offering both open-source, freeware, and commercial programs as part of its test harness -- this includes the likes of PCMark 10 or SPEC tests.

HDTunePro is another one of those Windows-only tests. And while Windows-only, all of the normal Phoronix Test Suite functionality is in place as you can see from the screenshot.

Overall, Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 on Windows should be in good shape for its release on Tuesday.

Microsoft's WinSAT tests can also be run via the Phoronix Test Suite along with the likes of AppTimer for measuring how long it takes to launch various popular applications on Windows.