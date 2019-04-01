Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Further Enhances Open-Source, Automated Windows Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 12 May 2019 at 07:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
While we have endless passion and fun for Linux (and BSD) benchmarking, with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 being released there are yet more improvements for our open-source, automated and repeatable benchmarking on Microsoft Windows.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 is bringing various software/hardware detection improvements to the native Windows support and all-around continues being production-ready. There are also some fixes/improvements should you want to run the Phoronix Test Suite on older Windows releases including 8.1 or 7, which ended up being some easy tweaks to make for extending the coverage. All-around, Phoronix Test Suite on Windows continues to be in great shape and running well. More details on Phoronix Test Suite for Windows can be found via the documentation.

While not particularly bound to Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 thanks to OpenBenchmarking.org allowing new/updated tests/suites to be distributed separate to Phoronix Test Suite releases, recently there have also been a number of new Windows test profiles. In fact, a number of Windows-only test profiles becoming available (granted, they can also be run through Wine).


To complement the many open-source, cross-platform benchmarks long available via the Phoronix Test Suite, a number of the popular Windows-only benchmarks used by other tech sites have now been added to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org. This does include some programs/benchmarks that do require a commercial license for activation before you can run the program, of course, with the Phoronix Test Suite offering both open-source, freeware, and commercial programs as part of its test harness -- this includes the likes of PCMark 10 or SPEC tests.


HDTunePro is another one of those Windows-only tests. And while Windows-only, all of the normal Phoronix Test Suite functionality is in place as you can see from the screenshot.


Some of the Windows-only tests can be found from this OpenBenchmarking.org listing while the others are integrated into the main test portfolio.


Overall, Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 on Windows should be in good shape for its release on Tuesday.


Microsoft's WinSAT tests can also be run via the Phoronix Test Suite along with the likes of AppTimer for measuring how long it takes to launch various popular applications on Windows.


Should you encounter any issues or questions with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 on Windows, let us know via GitHub. Commercial support options are also available.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Is Near While Milestone 3 Is Now Available For Testing
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 39 Million Test/Suite Downloads & More Tests Coming
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Milestone 2 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking
The First Test Release Of Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Plus Exciting New Benchmarks
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6.1 Released For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Phoronix Test Suite 8.6 Released For The Latest Open-Source, Cross-Platform Benchmarking
Popular News This Week
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 To Offer Faster I/O Performance, Native Docker Containers
Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell