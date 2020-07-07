PTGui Panorama Photo Stitching Software Ported To Linux
PTGui as one of the leading panorama photo stitching software programs on Windows and macOS has finally been ported to Linux.

Last month the Linux port of the forthcoming PTGui 12 was quietly announced. This has been one of the leading feature requests for years to see the photo stitching program running natively on Linux while now it's finally happening -- including support for advanced features like OpenCL GPU acceleration.


It is important to note though that PTGui is commercial, proprietary software albeit there is a freeware version that is largely feature complete albeit with watermarking. Running PTGui on Linux will also need to be done on a relatively recent distribution.

For those interested in more details on the Linux port and the other changes coming to the PTGui photo stitching software can visit PTGui.com. Those looking for an open-source alternative should check out the likes of Hugin.
