PPSSPP Adds Vulkan On Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 June 2018 at 01:54 AM EDT. 4 Comments
The PPSSPP emulator project allowing Sony PSP games to be played on multiple platforms has now added Vulkan support on Linux.

Releasing this past week was the PPSSPP 1.6 emulator release. This update is quite exciting for PSP gamers as beyond adding Vulkan support on Linux/SDL2, the OpenGL back-end has been properly multi-threaded to deliver a speed boost too. The Vulkan performance should be good, a Vulkan shader cache is now supported, there is also GPU command intepreter performance improvements, and a range of other work.

So if you are at all interested in PPSSPP for enjoying PSP games on other platforms, especially for Linux users, the new 1.6 update is certainly worth checking out at PPSSPP.org. PPSSPP is just the latest of a series of console emulators implementing Vulkan support for faster rendering performance.
