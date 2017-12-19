Vulkan Support Is In The Works For The PPSSPP Emulator
The Vulkan graphics API has been particularly popular with some gaming console emulators from the Dolphin Emulator to RetroArch. The latest emulator now working on Vulkan support is PPSSPP.

The PPSSPP open-source project is an effort to support Sony's PSP - the PlayStation Portable. PPSSPP is written in C++ and supports Linux/Android/Windows/macOS and has been in the works for many years.

Making the project interesting to us is there's now work in progress code for supporting the Vulkan graphics API when running PPSSPP on Linux.

The code is still in its early stages but is beginning to render with the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. Hopefully in 2018 we see many more open-source gaming projects begin to seriously support Vulkan.
