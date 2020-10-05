Windows x64 Binaries Can Now Run On POWER9 Under Linux With Hangover

Windows x86 binaries can now run on POWER9 hardware under Linux with Wine thanks to Hangover.
The Wine Hangover project was initially started for running Windows x86_64 programs on 64-bit ARM. While Wine itself supports AArch64 and other architectures, it isn't focused on emulating support across architectures -- that's where Hangover comes in.
While Hangover has been ARM focused, over the past year Raptor Computing Systems has been helping Wine developers in extending it to support IBM POWER / OpenPOWER hardware to in turn open up Windows x86 64-bit programs to run on POWER9 and the liberated systems by Raptor.
Following a lot of work to Wine/Hangover, the Hangover code for POWER now appears to be in good shape. It was announced this weekend that the POWER9/PPC64LE support is ready in Hangover. But for now there are some limitations and the performance hasn't yet been compared to say running the software in QEMU.
But as upstream Wine is still lacking necessary POWER patches, the future remains uncertain due to the patch delta needing to be carried by Hangover for this support. Hopefully those necessary Wine changes will be able to work their way upstream.
More details on the Hangover project in general can be found via GitHub.
2 Comments