POWER9 Blackbird Performance On Ubuntu 19.04 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 November 2019 at 08:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
We have done a lot of benchmarks on Intel/AMD x86_64 for Ubuntu 19.10 for seeing how its performance is looking, but what about IBM POWER9 with the likes of the libre Raptor Blackbird? Here are some Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 POWER benchmarks I recently carried out.

Using the great Blackbird POWER9 system from Raptor Computing Systems, I compared the performance of clean / out-of-the-box installs of Ubuntu 19.04 and Ubuntu 19.10.

Here are those highlights:

For many I/O benchmarks, Ubuntu 19.04 is faster than the newer 19.10. Or rather, likely a kernel regression affecting at least IBM POWER between Linux 5.0 and 5.3. The storage backing the Blackbird was an NVMe SSD without any kernel I/O scheduler. I/O is the main area where Ubuntu 19.04 was faster along with a few other random tests. Meanwhile for workloads like audio/video encoding, image manipulation, PHP, Python, Redis, and other real-world workloads were up to a few percent gains using the new Ubuntu 19.10.

Those wishing to go through all the Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 tests in full from the Blackbird POWER9 system can do so via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for 124 different test cases. Learn more about this POWER9 micro-ATX developer/desktop board at RaptorCS.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Canonical Releases Charmed OSM As Its Latest Enterprise Push
Canonical Finally Discovers "--no-install-recommends" Is Worthwhile For Docker
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Continuing To Work On Python 2 Removal
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
ZFS/Zsys Improvements Are Already Underway For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Canonical Working To Ramp Up Ubuntu Support For The Raspberry Pi 4
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux
Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder
Debian Moves Closer To Voting On Proposals Over Init System Diversity
Wine-Staging 4.20 Adds Undocumented D3D9 Internal Function For The Sims 2