Libre/Open-Source POWER10 Hardware Systems Unlikely Until At Least 2022
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 17 August 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT. 8 Comments
HARDWARE --
While Raptor Computing Systems has been making fabulous 100% open-source/libre hardware systems based around POWER9 with the likes of their Talos II and Blackbird systems, don't hold your breath on quickly seeing fully-open POWER10 systems even with "OpenPOWER" being trumpeted in recent years and similar for being more open-source friendly than the likes of Intel and AMD.

IBM today announced POWER10 for shipping in H2'2021. But as mentioned in that article, seeing "libre" POWER10 hardware might not come so quickly. Unfortunately that was confirmed this morning by Raptor that any POWER10 platforms from them will not come until at least 2022.

Due to NDAs or other legal reasons they cannot discuss further until the official POWER10 release for why they won't be able to provide POWER10 systems in 2021. We previously heard that due to some poor judgement at IBM the POWER10 processors may be less open-source friendly, at least initially, while now Raptor confirmed via Twitter. They did follow up that the delay is not on their side / under their control but in the mean time they do have some new OpenPOWER hardware in the works.

So for at least the next year and a half, Raptor's POWER9 wares appear to be in the best shape for providing high-end, fully open-source down to the BIOS/firmware and board schematics. It's a shame though that due to whatever is going on at IBM that there will seemingly not be any fully-open platforms at launch for these next-gen 7nm CPUs.
8 Comments
Related News
SiFive Launches OpenFive As Custom Silicon Business Unit For RISC-V, ARM, Other ISAs
IBM Details 7nm POWER10 CPUs But Not Shipping Until H2'2021
System76 Preparing Coreboot Laptop With Core i9 10900K, Up To 128GB RAM
OpenRISC Sees Sane TLB Flushing With Linux 5.9
NUVIA Published New Details On Their Phoenix CPU, Talks Up Big Performance/Perf-Per-Watt
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
XFS Is Packing Many Improvements With Linux 5.9

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell