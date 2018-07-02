PPC64 To Be Discontinued In Fedora 29, Favoring PPC64LE For POWER

Fedora is planning to discontinue the POWER PPC64 architecture support within their Linux distribution as far as the big endian flavor is concerned. But PPC64LE (little endian) is where they will exclusively focus their POWER architecture attention.
Fedora's PPC64 (big endian) architecture has already been in a maintenance-only mode for several releases, but now with it becoming harder to maintain, they will be discontinuing it entirely.
Fedora and other upstream Linux development continues to be focused on the PPC64LE variant. The last straw pushing Fedora to do away with the big endian support now is Eclipse doing away with their PPC64 BE support.
Confirmation of their plans for Fedora 29, which is due out in October, can be found via this Wiki page.
