PPC64 To Be Discontinued In Fedora 29, Favoring PPC64LE For POWER
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 July 2018 at 08:51 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora is planning to discontinue the POWER PPC64 architecture support within their Linux distribution as far as the big endian flavor is concerned. But PPC64LE (little endian) is where they will exclusively focus their POWER architecture attention.

Fedora's PPC64 (big endian) architecture has already been in a maintenance-only mode for several releases, but now with it becoming harder to maintain, they will be discontinuing it entirely.

Fedora and other upstream Linux development continues to be focused on the PPC64LE variant. The last straw pushing Fedora to do away with the big endian support now is Eclipse doing away with their PPC64 BE support.

Confirmation of their plans for Fedora 29, which is due out in October, can be found via this Wiki page.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 29 To Change DNF's Repository Metadata Compression To Zchunk
Yum Set To Be Retired In Fedora 29
Fedora 29 Installer Will Support LUKS2 By Default, Modularity Work
Fedora 29's User PATH Will Prioritize Local User Binaries
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone
Fedora Core OS: The New Upstream To Red Hat's CoreOS
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Debian 8.11 Released As The End Of The Line For Jessie
Compiler Fuzzing With Prog-Fuzz Is Turning Up Bugs In GCC, Clang