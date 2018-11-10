POWER On-Chip Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 November 2018 at 07:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
The IBM POWER On-Chip Controller (OCC) driver is queued for inclusion in the next version of the Linux kernel. This on-chip controller driver collects sensor data from the system and processor, including temperature and power metrics, and exposes that to the user as well as handling thermal/power management tasks.

The on-chip controller is embedded into POWER processors with P8/P9 processors. The newly-queued OCC driver exposes via sysfs temperatures, frequencies, power usage, power capacity/minimum/maximums, and other sensor data. The OCC driver documentation covers the information in more detail.


The POWER OCC code is currently queued in hwmon-next for introduction in the next cycle that will be Linux 4.21 unless Linus Torvalds decides to rename that next kernel release to Linux 5.0.
