POCL 3.0-RC1 Released For OpenCL 3.0 Implemented On CPUs

The open-source POCL project so far has officially supported OpenCL 1.2 with some OpenCL 2.0 functionality in place for this CPU-focused support and other multi-device/heterogeneous compute built atop LLVM. With this morning's POCL 3.0 release candidate, there is initial support for OpenCL 3.0. This OpenCL 3.0 support works when building POCL with LLVM Clang 14. LLVM/Clang 14 support is the other major feature of this forthcoming release.
OpenCL 3.0 has been out in provisional form since mid-2020 and was then formally released later that year.
Outside of the POCL 3.0 platform enablement work and LLVM/Clang 14 compatibility, this POCL update also has improved tracing/integration for the Chromium trace visualizer format.
POCL 3.0-RC1 downloads can be found via GitHub. More details on this MIT-licensed project itself can be found at PortableCL.org.