Portable Computing Language 1.8 Released For OpenCL On CPUs, Other Accelerators

PoCL is the open-source project implementing OpenCL for CPU-based execution as well as multi-device support by getting its Portable Computing Language implementation working atop NVIDIA GPUs via CUDA, AMD GPUs via HSA, and other back-ends by way of LLVM. PoCL 1.8 is out today as the newest feature release.
PoCL 1.8 brings support for the LLVM Clang 13.0 compiler toolchain, better debugging support when using LTTNG or Valgrind, better support for running the Portable Computing Language on NetBSD, better macOS support, and improved support for the SPIR/SPIR-V intermediate representation in conjunction with the NVIDIA CUDA back-end.
Downloads and more details on the Portable Computing Language 1.8 release via the project's GitHub. Learn more about this leading CPU-based OpenCL implementation in general via PortableCL.org.
1 Comment