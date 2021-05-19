POCL 1.7 Released With Better Support For SPIR-V Binaries On CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 May 2021 at 05:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
POCL 1.7 is out as the newest version of this "Portable Computing Language" that aims to effectively allow OpenCL to run well on various CPU architectures as well as other targets like OpenCL over NVIDIA CUDA and AMD HSA.

POCL continues to support OpenCL 1.2 with various OpenCL 2.x features thanks to LLVM's Clang doing much of the heavy lifting for supporting OpenCL across targets. POCL 1.7 as the open-source project's first new feature release since December brings a few key improvements.

POCL 1.7 delivers on support for LLVM/Clang 12.0 that was recently released, there is improved support for cross-compiling POCL to other targets, and there is also improved support for SPIR-V binaries when running on CPUs.

POCL 1.7 is available for download from GitHub. Learn more about this portable CPU/GPU OpenCL implementation via portableCL.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
W3C Posts First Public Working Drafts For WebGPU, WebGPU Shading Language
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
CuPy 9.0 Brings AMD GPU Support To This Numpy-Compatible Library
OpenCL 3.0.7 Released With New Extensions
Khronos Ratifies KTX 2.0
Linux 5.12 To Expose Firmware Performance Data
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development