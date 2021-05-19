POCL 1.7 is out as the newest version of this "Portable Computing Language" that aims to effectively allow OpenCL to run well on various CPU architectures as well as other targets like OpenCL over NVIDIA CUDA and AMD HSA.
POCL continues to support OpenCL 1.2 with various OpenCL 2.x features thanks to LLVM's Clang doing much of the heavy lifting for supporting OpenCL across targets. POCL 1.7 as the open-source project's first new feature release since December brings a few key improvements.
POCL 1.7 delivers on support for LLVM/Clang 12.0 that was recently released, there is improved support for cross-compiling POCL to other targets, and there is also improved support for SPIR-V binaries when running on CPUs.
POCL 1.7 is available for download from GitHub. Learn more about this portable CPU/GPU OpenCL implementation via portableCL.org.
