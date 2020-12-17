POCL 1.6 Released For Portable OpenCL Atop CPUs, Other Accelerators
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 17 December 2020 at 08:14 AM EST. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
A new feature release of POCL is now available that is the "Portable Computing Language" offering OpenCL execution atop CPUs and other devices like NVIDIA CUDA that have an LLVM back-end.

POCL 1.6 is out as the latest feature release and continues providing OpenCL 1.2 support and a subset of OpenCL 2.0 functionality. POCL is most well known for OpenCL on CPUs but thanks to LLVM also allows targeting NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA, AMD GPUs with HSA, and other possible accelerator targets. POCL makes use of LLVM's Clang OpenCL front-end.

POCL 1.6 brings support for LLVM Clang 11 while training backwards compatibility down to LLVM ~6, improved OpenCL debugging support, much faster NVIDIA CUDA based execution, restores PowerPC support, and offers better packaging support.

More details on the changes to find with POCL 1.6 as well as source and binary downloads can be found via PortableCL.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Khronos Brings New Physically Based Rendering Materials Support To glTF
A Specification Is Being Discussed For Passing Firmware/Bootloader Logs To The OS
OpenMP 5.1 Released With Better Interoperability For CUDA / AMD HIP / OpenCL
Compute Express Link 2.0 Specification Published
Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Begins Working On Android
OpenCL 3.0 Specification Released With New Khronos Open-Source OpenCL SDK
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM