POCL 1.5-RC1 Released As The Portable OpenCL Implementation For CPUs + Other Targets
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 March 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
POCL 1.5 is on the way for release in April as the first feature update to this Portable OpenCL implementation since the previous release last September.

POCL for those that don't know about it is a portable OpenCL implementation that can be run on CPUs of various architectures. Beyond that, this OpenCL 1.2~2.0 implementation has also gained support for running OpenCL on NVIDIA GPUs over CUDA, on AMD GPUs via HSA, and other accelerator targets thanks to building off LLVM's Clang.

POCL 1.5-RC1 brings support for the newly-released LLVM / Clang 10.0 compiler, refactoring of the convert_T() OpenCL functions, and other tracing/profiling improvements.

The convert_T work for POCL 1.5 better jives with LLVM's auto-vectorization criteria and can lead to better SIMD ISA use on CPUs like Arm where up to a ~5.5x improvement can be seen in tight loops.

Those wanting to try out POCL 1.5-RC1 on any of the supported targets can grab the latest code via GitHub. Those wishing to learn more about this open-source project can do so at PortableCL.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Apache Software Foundation Celebrates Its 21st Birthday
Jcat 0.1 Released As Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
BlueZ 5.54 Linux Bluetooth Stack Released With Just-Works Repairing Policy, EATT Support
Memcached 1.6 Released With Enhanced Performance For This Memory Caching System
Blender 2.83 To Be An LTS Release, Blender 3.0 Next Summer
Jcat: A New Alternative To Microsoft Catalog Files
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities
Valve's Half-Life: Alyx Released - Linux Build Still Coming