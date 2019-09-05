POCL 1.4 RC1 Brings Better SPIR/SPIR-V Support On The CPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 September 2019 at 10:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
POCL, the "Portable Open Computing Language" project known for implementing OpenCL support on top of the CPU, is closing in on its version 1.4 release.

POCL 1.4-RC1 was released on Friday as the new test release for this OpenCL implementation that works not only on CPUs via LLVM but can also target the likes of AMD HSA and NVIDIA CUDA.

POCL 1.4 is bringing support for LLVM Clang 9.0 (while dropping pre-6.0 support), support for building a relocatable POCL implementation, and improved SPIR/SPIR-V support for CPU execution. The feature list isn't too long for POCL 1.4 but the better SPIR/SPIR-V support is significant. Among the SPIR work is handling it with the OpenCL clCreateProgramWithIL() function, the kernel library support for SPIR mangling is in better shape, and other changes.

Downloads for POCL 1.4 Release Candidate 1 via GitHub.
