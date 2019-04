Just days after the most recent POCL 1.3 release candidate , the Portable Computing Language 1.3 release is now officially available for an open-source project allowing OpenCL kernels to be executed on CPUs.POCL 1.3 implements OpenCL 1.2 with some CL 2.0 functionality and is a portable OpenCL implementation for running on CPUs or there is also some offloading capabilities to NVIDIA GPUs via CUDA or AMD GPUs via HSA.The POCL 1.3 release adds in LLVM/Clang 8.0 compiler support with LLVM doing much of the heavy-lifting for this portable OpenCL implementation, there is now installable client driver (ICD) support on macOS, HSA improvements, CUDA fixes, and many other fixes / code improvements throughout.POCL 1.3 can be downloaded from PortableCL.org