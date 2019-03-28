POCL, the "Portable CL" implementation for allowing OpenCL kernels to be executed on CPUs among other use-cases, is closing in on its version 1.3 release.
Over the POCL 1.2 release that came out towards the end of last year, POCL 1.3 RC1 has support for the new LLVM/Clang 8.0 compiler stack. LLVM/Clang continues doing much of the heavy-lifting for POCL and this new release works in conjunction with the latest LLVM interfaces. POCL 1.3 RC1 also has initial support for the installable client driver (ICD) on macOS.
POCL 1.3 also has improvements on the HSA front and other improvements. POCL 1.3 will also work with older versions of GLIBC, a number of prominent bug fixes, usage of Clang's driver API for the final linkage step, and more.
POCL 1.3 RC1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
